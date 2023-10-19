SMGs always reign supreme in Call Of Duty, and it’s no different in Modern Warfare 3. The Striker is the best of the bunch, quickly positioning itself at the top of the meta as one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3.

Our best Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3 covers the attachments that you’ll need to have equipped to tune this gun for fast and easy kills. We’ll also break down the full Striker loadout, with the best Perks, Equipment, Field Upgrade, and secondary weapon to use in this setup.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best Striker attachments

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the best Striker attachments to use in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Laser: Sapphire-12 Laser

Optic: Slate Reflector

Rear Grip: Tacgrip

Stock: No Stock

The aim of this Striker loadout is to make it as fast and responsive as possible, so that you can run and gun around Modern Warfare 3’s smaller maps while quickly killing enemies at close range. To massively boost your sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed, we’ve opted for the No Stock option. While this can make the Striker a little harder to control at longer ranges, it also makes it ideal for melting enemies as you charge around the map.

We’d also recommend the Tacgrip and the Sapphire-12 Laser, as these both further increase your sprint-to-fire speed. While it doesn’t make you faster, you should also equip the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor to hide yourself on the minimap while firing. This is much better than the Monolithic Suppressor, which will severely reduce your ADS speed.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best Striker loadout

Below, you’ll find the best Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3, with the secondary weapon, Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrade that you’ll need:

Advertisement

Secondary: MCW

Tactical: Battle Rage

Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Munitions Box

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Vest: Gunner Vest

Thanks to the lower time-to-kill in Modern Warfare 3, you should find that you have plenty of time to pop Battle Rage after getting hit. This Tactical will immediately regenerate your health and reset your tactical sprint, allowing you to continue moving around the map at full speed.

If you do run into a group of enemies, the Semtex is perfect for clearing an area. It’ll stick to the surface on which it lands, forcing enemies to move out of their camping spots and pushing them into the open, so that you can get an easy kill.

If you find yourself running low on Striker ammo, you can drop the Munitions Box to quickly resupply. Reloading can slow you down though, so take the Commando Gloves perk so that you can reload while sprinting. With the Ghost T/V Camo, you’ll also be hidden from enemy UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors while moving, encouraging you to stick to that run-and-gun playstyle that compliments the Striker so well.

Finally, make sure to use the Gunner Vest, as it’ll improve your reload speed and let you use a second primary weapon. For this Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout, we’d suggest the MCW, as it’s a fast-killing mid-long range weapon that’ll prove vital if you find yourself in a gunfight with someone across the map.

That covers our guide on the best Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more, take a look at our Modern Warfare 3 MCW loadout. Make sure to also check out our interviews with Sledgehammer on visibility changes and the slower time-to-kill in Modern Warfare 3 and their decision to bring back classic 2009 maps.