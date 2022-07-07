‘Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak’ – is there crossplay?

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak just added a bunch of new content for players to work through including new monsters, quests, and more. There’s a new hub area to explore too, with characters that will award you with new items in exchange for completing tasks. Master Rank is available, so hunters will face even tougher challenges when heading out on hunts.

With this tougher challenge comes the need to play with others, as soloing monsters like Malzeno is an extremely difficult task at present. This means that players will be looking to squad up, especially since playing with randoms can be so hit and miss in terms of communication and coordination. Now that Monster Hunter Rise is available on Nintendo Switch and PC, the question of crossplay comes into effect.

Here’s whether or not Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak supports crossplay between Nintendo Switch and PC players.

‘Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak’ crossplay – can you play with other platforms?

Unfortunately there is no crossplay functionality in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. This is unlikely to change, given how rare crossplay is between Nintendo platforms and others. For now, you will only be able to hunt with other players on the same platform you are playing on. We’ll update this page if anything changes.

That’s all you need to know about crossplay in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. For more on the game, check out our 4-star review. We called it ‘a tough, meaty expansion if not as groundbreaking.’ Elsewhere there’s our look at farming Armoured Bream using the Buddy system at The Argosy.

