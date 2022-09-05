Gizmo is the latest character set to be added into MultiVersus. The little gremlin joins an already huge roster of iconic characters pulled from Warner Bros. franchises. So far, Game Of Thrones, Rick & Morty and even Space Jam have been featured, but it’s admittedly even sweeter to get a more cult-favourite character like Gizmo in the game.

When Gizmo arrives, he will have his own set of skills and moves. We don’t know too much about the new fighter yet, but we do know that they will be separate from Stripe, another Gremlins character. As we get closer to launch, more details are likely to trickle out.

To help you stay up to date with Gizmo’s launch in MultiVersus, we’ve detailed everything we know so far in this article. You’ll find the MultiVersus Gizmo release date and time, as well as some speculation on what to expect from the new fighter.

MultiVersus Gizmo release time

Advertisement

Gizmo will release on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This release was recently pushed back from Tuesday, with the devs needing a little bit of extra time to get things ready for launch. In terms of release times, MultiVersus has been pretty consistent with recent updates. Here’s when to expect Gizmo in MultiVersus:

UK: 6pm to 7pm (BST)

6pm to 7pm (BST) Europe: 7pm to 8pm (CEST)

7pm to 8pm (CEST) East Coast US: 1pm to 2pm (EDT)

1pm to 2pm (EDT) West Coast US: 10am to 11am (PDT)

For now, these timings have not been fully confirmed, but are good estimates for when to expect the update to drop.

Looks like Gizmo is a bit camera shy. We're going to need a few more days to coerce him out of his box. He'll now be joining the roster on Thursday, 9/8. pic.twitter.com/hZSzFMb8Yp — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 2, 2022

What to expect from Gizmo in ‘MultiVersus’

So far, we haven’t seen much from Gizmo in terms of fighting style. All we have to go off of is the brief teaser shown in the Tweet embedded above. It seems that Gizmo will be able to shield himself by hiding in a box. Other than that, we expect Gizmo to be a mostly defensive fighter.

That is unless Player First Games decide to take Gremlins 2 for inspiration. If you don’t remember, Gizmo basically became Rambo in that movie, wielding a bow and sneaking through vents. It’s possible that we could see some of this interpretation incorporated into Gizmo’s moves in MultiVersus. We’ll have to wait and see.

Is Gizmo a separate character from Stripe?

One question that has been asked a fair bit recently is whether or not Gizmo and Stripe will be separate fighters. Weirdly, Stripe was revealed first, despite Gizmo being the first to be released. The devs have indeed confirmed that these are two distinct characters, much like Rick and Morty are.

Advertisement

That’s all we know so far about Gizmo coming to MultiVersus. We’ll likely hear more in the run-up to launch. In the meantime, check out our MultiVersus tier list to see where each fighter ranks in the roster.

In other gaming news, 1047 Games has announced that it is closing future development on its free-to-play, first-person shooter (FPS) Splitgate.