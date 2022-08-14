‘MultiVersus’ Rick and Morty DLC fighter release date

MultiVersus already has 17 fighters to choose from now that it is available to all players. There are even more on the way however, pulled from various Warner Bros. franchises. In its current state, MultiVersus‘ roster boasts characters from Batman, Scooby Doo, Steven Universe and Adventure Time, with each fighter possessing their own unique move set and fighting style.

Morty is the first DLC character to be added post-launch, with his mad-scientist counterpart coming sometime in the near future. Season One started the ball rolling on this new content, and we’re already starting to see new additions added to MultiVersus. As far as we know, they are just the first of many, with new fighters set to be added in regularly as the game evolves.

To help keep you in the loop with regards to Rick and Morty, you’ll find the release dates for DLC fighters below. We’ll also give a bit of context on what to expect for each, so you can plan whether or not to include the new fighters in your main rotation. Here’s when you’ll be able to play as Rick and Morty in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus Morty release date

Morty is the first DLC fighter to arrive in MultiVersus on August 23. This is just over a week after the launch of Season One, which brings new modes, cosmetics and more. You’ll be able to unlock Morty and play as him very soon.

Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/A5ObXKN7V6 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 7, 2022

MultiVersus Rick Sanchez release date

We don’t have a release date yet for Rick in MultiVersus. We do know that he has been featured in the lineup for Season One, so will be launching sooner rather than later. As more info is revealed, we’ll update this section.

What to expect from Rick and Morty

We don’t have the full details on how Morty will play in MultiVersus. Interestingly, we do know that he is an expert character, like Iron Giant and Tom & Jerry. This is according to a tweet by MultiVersus director Tony Huynh, which you can view below:

For those wondering Morty is labeled as "Expert." #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 9, 2022

Rick is set to be added at some point during Season One, but weirdly some players have already been matching up against him in lobbies. This is likely hackers, and at present, we don’t know much at all about how Rick will play.

That’s everything we know about Rick and Morty in MultiVersus so far. For more on the game, be sure to check out our MultiVersus tier list. You’ll find a ranked list of every fighter in the game, as well as some tips on using each character.

