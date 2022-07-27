MultiVersus Toast – what it does and how to Toast other players

MultiVersus is out now for all players, currently running in an open beta version. This version contains a huge selection of characters, all pulled from WB franchises like Batman, Steven Universe, and more. It’s a funny old thing, allowing players to face off against Superman with LeBron James, or beat up Jake the Dog as Harley Quinn. Each character has a unique moveset, and can be used to fight in a variety of different game modes.

It’s a very similar brawler to Smash Bros. but with a few key differences. Firstly, you can team up with other players, using grapple hooks to save them from falls, and triggering abilities to buff each other. It’s also arguably a much more approachable beast, able to explain its core mechanics quickly and simply.

You’ll likely just want to jump right into a match when loading up MultiVersus, but there are a few systems that you may want to read up on. Toast is one of the currencies available, and at first you may be wondering what it actually does. Here’s what Toast does, and how to give it to other players.

What does Toast do in MultiVersus?

Toast is a kind of currency in MultiVersus. Unlike the others, it is not used to purchase anything, instead being used as a sort of ‘show respect’ button at the end of a game. You see, at the end of a match, or series of ‘best-of’ matches, players have the option to Toast each other. This is basically a way to say good game, and to show a bit of love to your opponents. Giving Toast awards 25 Coins to the receiving player too.

How do you Toast someone in MultiVersus?

To Toast someone in MultiVersus, you need to wait until you’ve finished a fight. The results screen will come up, and you will be given the option to Toast players. The option is above each player, it will say ‘Give Toast.’ Do so, and you’ll be able to show a bit of extra respect to your opponents.

How to earn Toast

To earn Toast, you will need to complete certain challenges in the Battle Pass. There are also character-specific challenges that will award Toast upon completion. The main way to get Toast however, is to purchase them with Coins. 350 Coins will get you a pack of 10 Toasts, which you can give out to whoever you wish.

That’s everything you need to know about Toasting in MultiVersus. For more on the game, be sure to check out our preview. We liked it, praising the fighter’s ‘responsive controls, dynamic characters and well-designed environments.’

