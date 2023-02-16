The KV Broadside Shotgun is one of five new weapons being added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as part of the Season 2 update. This new shotgun is one of the new weapons that’s available now, with others arriving later in the season. Unlocking this shotgun is as easy as unlocking sections of the Battle Pass.

The good news is that while the KV Broadside Shotgun is tied to the Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, it actually sits on a free reward square. This is great news for those that don’t want to fork out the extra cash to unlock new weapons.

Here’s how to unlock the KV Broadside Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, as well as some info on the new weapon. You’ll really want to pick this one up, as it’s a great choice in Multiplayer.

How to unlock the KV Broadside Shotgun in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Advertisement

To unlock the KV Broadside Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 you will need to head over to the Battle Pass. This new shotgun can be unlocked in section B4. You’ll need to unlock the other four rewards in this section before unlocking the KV Broadside.

The good news is that the KV Broadside is actually a free reward, meaning you do not need to have purchased the Battle Pass to unlock it. It’s the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class. Destroys targets at close range with impunity.

That’s how to unlock the KV Broadside Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. For more help unlocking Season 2’s new weapons, we have unlock pages for the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle and the Crossbow.

Elsewhere in gaming, the first details from Season 3 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have been announced.