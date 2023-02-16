How to unlock the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 just received updates for Season 2. This major update includes new maps, new Operators, and even five new weapons. The ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle is the first of the new weapons that you’ll want to unlock, as it’s already shaping up to be a real contender.

The ISO Hemlock can be unlocked pretty easily, and the good news is that you won’t have to spend a single penny if you don’t want to. It’s a weapon that’s well worth picking up, designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield-advantage in any situation.

Here’s how to unlock the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and some info on whether you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass or not.

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

To unlock the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, you just need to unlock its listing on the Season 2 Battle Pass. You can do this whether you own the Battle Pass or not, as the ISO Hemlock is listed as a free unlock. You’ll find the ISO Hemlock in the Sector B11 section of the Battle Pass.

You will need to gradually unlock the surrounding tiles to get to it, but once you’ve unlocked the four other rewards at Sector B11, you can then get the ISO Hemlock.

So there you have it, that’s how to unlock the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. For more info on unlocking Season 2’s new weapons, visit our unlock guides for the KV Broadside Shotgun, and the Crossbow.

Elsewhere in gaming, the first details from Season 3 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have been announced.