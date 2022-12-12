Here’s when the next ‘Escape From Tarkov’ wipe will happen

Escape From Tarkov last wiped in June, meaning that fans likely won’t have long to wait until their progress and accounts are once again wiped – here’s when Escape From Tarkov will wipe next.

For anyone that’s new to Escape From Tarkov and wondering what a wipe actually involves, it’s simple: around every six months, Battlestate Games wipes the progress of all players. This means that players’ inventories, quest progress, levels and reputation with traders are all deleted – and everyone is put back at square one.

In most games this would be a hindrance, yet in Escape From Tarkov the event is a welcome one as it keeps the shooter feeling fresh and makes sure that new players can get into the game on relatively even-footing to existing players.

When is the next ‘Escape From Tarkov’ wipe?

Advertisement

While developer Battlestate Games has not confirmed a date for the next Escape From Tarkov wipe just yet, the game is traditionally wiped every six months. As the game’s last wipe was on June 28, 2022, that means we can likely expect the next Escape From Tarkov wipe to take place in late December.

With that being said, there’s never a fixed date for each wipe, and Battlestate Games rarely confirms a date for each one. Instead, the developer often builds up to a wipe with a series of game-changing events that throw Tarkov’s balance and economy into chaos.

These events are very easy to spot, and can start several weeks before a wipe actually takes place. In the past, these events have included every boss appearing on Customs, Labs opening up for free, and mysterious changes in the weather. Keep an eye out for these events – once they start launching regularly, it usually means a wipe is imminent.

Whether this will be your first wipe or you’re a Stirrup veteran, here are seven tips for winning more fights against players in Escape From Tarkov – and if you want to fill up your stash nice and early, here’s how to make more money in Tarkov.

Elsewhere in gaming, Elden Ring won Game Of The Year at The 2022 Game Awards and during an acceptance speech, director Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted at “several more things” set to come to the action role-playing game.