Overwatch 2 — do you need a PS Plus subscription to play?

Overwatch 2 is finally here, updating and adding to the original hero-shooter experience that lit the world on fire all those years ago. Every Hero has been tweaked to offer a brand new gameplay experience, and the changes made to the core experience seem to have been a hit with existing fans so far.

One question that is on the lips of many players is whether or not you need a PS Plus subscription to play Overwatch 2. Given that it’s an online game, with matchmaking, PvP and online modes, you’d perhaps assume that you would need to fork out for a subscription to access.

Here’s whether or not you need a PS Plus subscription to play Overwatch 2 online.

Do you need a PS Plus subscription to play Overwatch 2?

Advertisement

Fortunately, you do not need a PS Plus subscription to access Overwatch 2. You can enjoy everything the game has to offer, at no additional cost. This is often true for free-to-play titles, like Fortnite for example. You can download and jump into a match, completely free of charge.

That’s all you need to know about whether you need a PS Plus subscription to play Overwatch 2. For more on the game, check out the best Overwatch 2 heroes to try out if you’re a beginner.

Elsewhere in gaming, in a new Stories from the Outlands video, a new legend is introduced to Apex Legends in the form of Catalyst, who confirms herself that she is transgender in the clip.