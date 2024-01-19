How to get Ancient Technology Points in ‘Palworld’

Palworld has a good amount for you to do while you are collecting Pals, levelling up, and exploring the map. But, one of the main aspects of progression is the Technology tree. While most of these items are fairly easy to work your way through and obtain, collecting Palworld Ancient Technology Points is a little trickier.

These aren’t nearly as common as a lot of the other materials and currencies in the open-world survival game. But, the method of obtaining the points is pretty easy. You might just have to spend a lot of time playing to unlock everything.

To get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld, you need to defeat new world bosses and dungeon bosses for the first time. With each new boss you defeat you will get one Ancient Technology Point. However, defeating the same boss again will not reward any more points, just regular loot.

As such, this makes them pretty scarce. You can find bosses throughout the world in the form of larger Pals, but Syndicate Towers have bosses in them and award five Ancient Technology Points upon defeating them. This makes these fights the most effective way to earn points quickly. However, these are the toughest fights in the game, so you will need to be properly prepared and levelled up.

Fully clearing all the fights on the map will allow you to get everything in the tree and bosses you have already fought will be checked off on the map. So, there is no way to accidentally fight the same boss twice without realising – unless you want to get their loot again.

Overall though, it will just be a long path of killing bosses, grinding levels, and catching stronger Pals in order to be able to take on the tougher fights in the game and earn your Ancient Technology Points.

With the Ancient Technology Points, you can then move on to finding the Palword Ancient Civilization Parts to craft some of these items.