Most Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tend to evolve once they hit a certain level. Others evolve via other means, and are designated Special Evolutions. Generally, they evolve via trading, at a certain time of day or while holding an item. Bisharp is one such Special Evolution, and will only evolve after battling a certain type of Pokémon while holding an item.

Evolving Bisharp into Kingambit is one of the most complicated evolutions we’ve seen in a Pokémon game so far. Not only do you need to get ahold of an extremely rare item, but you then need to battle a certain Pokémon that’s in a group surrounded by its lower evolution. It’s enough to make your head spin.

Here’s how to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, how to get the Leader’s Crest, and more.

Where to find Bisharp

First off, you’ll need to catch a Bisharp to evolve into kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Head to the Bamboo Thicket in the Northern Province (Area Two) zone of the map. You can see it marked below:

Now, you need to catch a Bisharp that’s holding a Leader’s Crest item. Make sure it’s daytime, and get ready to catch Pokémon. Bisharp in this area will be around level 52 in this area, and will use primarily Steel, Normal and Dark-type moves.

How to get a Leader’s Crest item

To get the Leader’s Crest, you will need to catch a Bisharp that is holding one. Look for Bisharp in this area that are surrounded by Pawniard Pokémon. Catch Bisharp in this way until you get one that is holding the item. To check, just select Bisharp in the menu and select ‘Put away held item’. The Leader’s Crest will then be in your Bag. Make sure to give it back to your Bisharp before proceeding with the next step.

How to get Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before we move on, it’s highly recommended that you teach your new Bisharp Fury Cutter. This is a Bug-type attack that can be assigned in the ‘remember move’ menu. This will speed up the next three fights. With the Leader’s Crest equipped, defeat Bisharp that are standing in groups of Pawniard. You will need to do this three times.

Once you’ve defeated three Bisharp, just level up your Bisharp to trigger the evolution into Kingambit.

That’s how to get your hands on Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our guide on which order to tackle the Badges in.

