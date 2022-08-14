‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ Paldean Forms list

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest mainline entry into the Pokémon games series. It looks to be carrying some of the new mechanics from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including an open-world design, and more movement options during battle. But while it does feature several forward-thinking bells and whistles, this is very much still a Pokémon game. That means gyms, battling, and even regional form Pokémon.

Players will explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with certain existing Pokémon living in new forms, exclusive to the region. These Paldean-form Pokémon have new typings, and look slightly different to their standard variants. So far, Nintendo has been keeping pretty quiet about Paldean-form Pokémon, though one has been announced so far.

As we get closer to launch, we’ll likely see more Paldean-form Pokémon revealed. As we do, this page will updated with everything we know about each one, from their type, to how they differ from their base forms. Let’s take a look at all of the Paldean Form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paldean Form Pokémon list

Here’s all of the Paldean Form Pokémon revealed so far. It’s likely that we’ll learn about more of them as we get closer to launch.

Paldean Whooper (Poison/Ground)

So far, Paldean Whooper is the only Paldean Form Pokémon we know about. It’s slightly different to the base form, with a Poison/Ground typing, and different covering colour and antennae. This Whooper lives in swampy environments, and is known as the ‘Poison fish’ Pokémon. Here’s what the Pokédex has to say about Paldean Whooper:

“In ancient times, Wooper lived underwater in the Paldea region. But it seems after losing in a struggle for territory, they began living in bogs on land.​

To keep from drying out while living on land, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film.”

Interestingly, if you encounter Paldean Whooper in the wild, you may find poisoned Pokémon in the area. This is because this Whooper variant shoots poison from its gils.

What are Paldean Form Pokémon?

Paldean Form Pokémon are regional variants of certain Pokémon. In Pokémon Sword and Shield, we saw numerous Galarian Form Pokémon, with slight variations in design and type. It’s the same here, but given that Paldea is a very different environment when compared to the UK-inspired Galar, we’ll likely see some wildly different versions of fan favourite Pokémon. We’ll have to wait and see what else Paldea has in store for us.

That’s all of the Paldean Form Pokémon we know about so far. As more are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, head over to our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex page to see which Pokémon will be in the game.

