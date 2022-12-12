Charcadet is a Fire-type Pokémon that can be found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a new Gen 9 monster that actually has exclusive evolutions depending on which game you pick up. In Pokémon Scarlet, Charcadet evolves into Armarouge, a Fire/Psychic Type with a red and yellow colouring.

The tricky thing about Charcadet’s evolution is that it isn’t as simple as reaching a certain level, which is the requirement for the majority of other Pokémon in the game. Instead, you will need to give Charcadet a specific item, which can only be found in one area of the map. In fact, it’s an NPC that holds it, and they won’t be giving it away for free.

Here’s how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge using the Auspicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet. You’ll also find info on where to find Bronzor Fragments. Let’s get started.

How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet

To evolve Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet you will first need to track down 10 Bronzor Fragments. You’ll get 2 Fragments for defeating a Bronzor, and 2 for catching them as well. Bronzor are found up in the Glaseado Mountain area of the map. You can check out Bronzor’s habitat below:

Just battle Bronzor and either defeat them or catch them to earn Bronzor Fragments. Once you have 10, you will need to head over to the South, to the town of Zapapico.

Once you’re there, you need to track down a man in a pink shirt. They aren’t far from the Zapapico (East) fast travel point on the map.

Speak to this character and trade the 10 Bronzer Fragments for the Auspicious Armor item. Now you’re ready to evolve Charcadet. Just go into your Bag, and then find the Auspicious Armor in the Other menu. Use it on Charcadet to evolve them into Armarouge.

So there you have it, that’s how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on getting the Metal Coat, an item which can be used to evolve Scyther.

