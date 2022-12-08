Tera Raids are the ultimate challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, tasking you with facing off against powerful Terastallized Pokémon. You can face off against Tera Raids on your own (assisted by an AI team) or with others online. Each Tera Raid has its own star rating, ranging from 1-7. You’ll unlock 1-5 Star Tera Raids by progressing the story, but then you’ll need to complete more difficult challenges to unlock the next tier.

Once you’ve rolled credits on the main story, there’s still plenty to do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can re challenge the eight Gym Leaders, and build an Academy Ace Tournament comprised of the very best trainers in paldea. You’ll have to do all of these things on your way to unlocking 6-Star Raids.

Here’s how to unlock 6-Star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as some tips on what to expect when facing up against 6-Star Tera Pokémon.

How to unlock 6-Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To unlock 6-Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you will first need to finish the main story. That means collecting all 18 Badges, and completing the Area Zero plotline. Once you’ve done this, work through the following steps:

Rematch all 8 Gym Leaders and win Set up the Academy Ace tournament Beat four trainers during the Academy Ace tournament and win You’ll receive a call from the Professor in your game talking about high-level Tera Raids Beat 15 5-Star Tera Raids. This can be on your own, or with online players You’ll receive another call warning of even harder Raids. 6-Star Raids are unlocked after this conversation.

This process will take a lot of time, especially hosting that many 5-Star Raids. Bear in mind that Pokémon in 5-Star Raids are generally level 75. Try to note down the Tera type of the Pokémon you’re facing and bring a Pokémon with a type advantage when Terastallized.

Tips for taking on 6-Star Raids

The first thing to note is that taking on 6-Star Raids on your own is not advised. The Pokémon you’ll be facing will be level 90, and likely to take powerful Terastallized forms during battle. Try to make use of the game’s online matchmaking to find others to back you up.

6-Star Raids are well worth taking on as they are the best way you get your hands on the Herbs Mystica items. These are powerful ingredients that are used in the best sandwich recipes. The Salty version in particular is worth seeking out, as it grants increased Shiny chances for a short duration.

So there you have it, that’s how to unlock 6-Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more help with the game be sure to visit our guide on what Legendaries you can catch while playing.

