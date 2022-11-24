‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ Gym order and badge progression

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have no level scaling – which means that as soon as you’re set loose on the Pokémon-rich island of Paldea, you’re free to wander in any direction you see fit.

However, level scaling also means that the usual objective in Pokémon games – collecting every Gym Badge on your journey to the top – becomes slightly more complicated, because you can tackle many of Paldea’s Gym’s in any order. It also means that some Gyms will be near-impossible to complete if you head straight there from the starting area, as they are designed to be tackled with much higher-level Pokémon

For anyone looking to work through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s Gyms in order of their Pokémon levels, have no fear – below, we’ve listed all of the game’s Gyms, Team Start Crews and titans in order of what level you should tackle them at.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Gym and badge order

Advertisement

First up is the recommended Gym order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. By following through the below list, you should be able to clear your way through Paldea’s Gyms without too much trouble – provided you keep your Pokémon trained roughly up to the level we’ve noted, if not slightly higher.

Cortondo Gym (bug, level 14-15) Artazon Gym (grass, level 16-18) Levincia Gym (electric, level 23-24) Medali Gym (normal, level 35-36) Montenevera Gym (ghost, level 41-42) Alfornada Gym (psychic, level 44-45) Glaseado Gym (ice, level 47-48)

While this is the easiest order to complete Scarlet and Violet‘s Gyms, it’s worth noting that there can be some significant jumps in difficulty between some of their levels. Though traversing across Paldea should naturally train up your party to a decent level, remember to take some time out to level them up if you find a particular Gym too tough.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – best Titan order

Paldea’s humungous Titan Pokémon can offer some of the region’s toughest fights – especially if you accidentally run into one while exploring. Though there are fewer Titan Pokémon than there are Gyms, they can have some – so you should have a bit more room to pick these off at your leisure.

Below is the order you should challenge each Titan Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet:

Stony Cliff Titan (rock, level 16) Open Sky Titan (flying, level 19) Lurking Steel Titan (steel, level 28) Quaking Earth Titan (ground, level 44) False Dragon Titan (dragon, level 55)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Team Star Crew order

Advertisement

Finally, the Starfall Street path pits you against Team Star’s various crews of trainers. Just like Scarlet and Violet‘s Gyms, each crew specialises in a single element – so make sure your party is well equipped to tackle whichever one you’re going up against.

With that said, below is the best order to fight Team Star’s Crews in:

Team Star’s Dark Crew (level 20-21) Team Star’s Fire Crew (level 26-27) Team Star’s Poison Crew (level 32-33) Team Star’s Fairy Crew (level 50-51) Team Star’s Fighting Crew (level 55-56)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Gym, Team Star Crew and Titan order

Finally, here’s the order for tackling all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s Gyms, Team Star, and Titan battles in a way that should scale naturally as you level your party up. By following this list you should be able to play through Scarlet and Violet with minimal grinding, as your Pokémon should be levelling up roughly in step with their increasing difficulty.

Cortondo Gym (level 14-15, bug) Stony Cliff Titan (rock, level 16) Artazon Gym (grass, level 16-18) Open Sky Titan (flying, level 19) Team Star’s Dark Crew (level 20-21) Levincia Gym (electric, level 23-24) Team Star’s Fire Crew (level 26-27) Lurking Steel Titan (steel, level 28) Cascarrafa Gym (water, level 29-30) Team Star’s Poison Crew (level 32-33) Medali Gym (normal, level 35-36) Montenevera Gym (ghost, level 41-42) Quaking Earth Titan (ground, level 44) Alfornada Gym (psychic, level 44-45) Glaseado Gym (ice, level 47-48) Team Star’s Fairy Crew (level 50-51) False Dragon Titan (dragon, level 55) Team Star’s Fighting Crew (level 55-56)

Once you knock out Team Star’s Fighting Crew, you’re free to take on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Elite Four, Paldea’s Champion, and even the mysterious Cassiopeia – best of luck!