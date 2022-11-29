How many Pokémon are there in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’?

If you’ve been wandering the Paldea region and wondering how many Pokémon there are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, here’s the total amount of Pokémon you should be keeping an eye out for.

There are a whopping 400 Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning players looking to complete their Pokédex will have their work cut out for them.

To break things down, 293 of those Pokémon are existing ones that are returning from prior generations. That leaves Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with an impressive 107 new Pokémon to spot, battle and catch across Paldea.

Advertisement

For anyone set on catching all 107 of these Pokémon, Serebii.net has listed all of them here – along with their base stats, type, and ability. Additionally, the site also has an interactive map to help locate each Pokémon.

While many of Scarlet and Violet‘s Pokémon can be found using traditional methods – walking around Paldea’s wilder areas and evolving the Pokémon you’ve already caught – others can require more specific actions.

For example, many evolutions can only be triggered in certain ways evolving Pawmi into Pawmot will require taking the Pokémon for 1000 steps with the Let’s Go feature, while Gholdengo will only evolve from Gimmighoul once you collect 999 coins. Likewise, other Pokémon – including Arcanine, Magnezone and Honchkrow – can only be evolved by giving them their relevant Evolution Stone.

However, most can simply be caught by wandering Paldea. In our three-star review for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we praised the way that Paldea’s Pokémon roam the map.

“While roving packs of Pokémon have been in the game for a while now, there’s still some joy to seeing a crowd of Hoppips bouncing around grassy area, a Diglet tucked away within a cave or even a Magikarp flopping around on the beach,” reads our review, which ultimately described the game as a “frustrating beast” due to performance and visual issues.

Advertisement

For players still starting out on their journey through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, here is the best order to complete Paldea’s Gyms, Team Star Crews and titans.