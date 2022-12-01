Where to find a Metal Coat in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’

For Steel-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Metal Coat is an essential item for increasing their power – and for anyone looking to evolve Scyther, it’s mandatory. The problem is, like with many of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s items, the game doesn’t tell you where to get them.

Before you proceed with picking up a Metal Coat, make sure you have beaten at least three Gyms. The method we’ve outlined below requires you have access to an expanded store selection.

Here’s where to get a Metal Coat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and what it does.

Where to get a Metal Coat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can buy a Metal Coat from the Delibird Presents store in Levincia. The Metal Coat costs 3000 Pokédollars, however you will need to have earned at least three Gym badges before the item appears in the store’s inventory. If you’re struggling to earn your badges, here’s the best order for completing Scarlet and Violet‘s Gyms, Titans and Star Crew battles.

There are two other ways to get a Metal Coat in Scarlet and Violet. The first is to find it as an overworld item, meaning you should loot every item you spot on your travels if you want to grab a Metal Coat before completing three gyms. Finally, a Metal Coat can appear at the auctions in Porto Marinada, but this can be a very inconsistent way of getting one as the auctions pull from a large pool of potential items.

What is a Metal Coat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Metal Coat increases the power of Steel-type moves for any Pokémon holding the item. It’s also used to evolve Scyther into Scizor, which is done by trading a Scizor holding a Metal Coat. This means that for anyone wanting to complete Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s PokéDex, getting your hands on a Metal Coat is essential.

Completing the PokéDex is no small task thanks to the amount of Pokémon that can be found across Paldea. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brings 107 new Pokémon to the series, along with hundreds of returning favourites – in total, here’s how many Pokémon there are in Scarlet and Violet.

