Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was announced earlier this year and marks the series’ first foray into Gen 9. There’s a new region to explore, brand new starters to choose from, and new Pokémon to catch. While we haven’t had a full reveal of the game yet, there was a surprising amount of info in the initial teaser trailer. Some great shots of Paldea were shown off, as well as some tantalising footage of the main characters and battle systems.

The Pokémon Company showed off a fair few Pokémon in the reveal trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including some new ones. The three starters appeared towards the end of the showing, as did some fan favourites from previous generations. It seems that we’ll see a good mix of old and new Pokémon. However, until the full list is confirmed, we’ll need to rely on trailers to get a feel for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokédex.

As new information is released and new trailers shown, this article will be updated. Hopefully, as we near launch, there will be a better idea as to what the full Pokédex for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet looks like. For now though, we’ve scoured the initial reveal trailer, as well as the following reveals to find every confirmed Pokémon so far.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex list – every confirmed Pokémon so far

Since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was revealed back in February, fans have been crying out for more details on the game’s Pokédex. Specifically, they want to know if the next mainline entry will include all previous Pokémon, or if it will be like Pokémon Sword and Shield and have a specific list. We don’t quite have the answer just yet, but we’ve managed to spot a bunch of Pokémon that will feature in the new game. Here’s what we have so far:

Altaria

Ampharos

Arcanine

Azurill

Bagon

Blissey

Bounsweet

Cacnea

Cacturne

Cetitan

Chewtle

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Cloyster

Chansey

Colossal

Combee

Cryogonal

Cyclizar

Donfan

Dragonair

Dragonite

Drednaw

Drilfoon

Drifblim

Flaafy

Flabébé

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Floetee

Florges

Fidough

Fomantis

Fuecoco

Gastly

Gengar

Girafarig

Golduck

Growlithe

Gogoat

Gyarados

Happiny

Haunter

Hippowdon

Honchkrow

Hoppip

Houndoom

Houndour

Jumpluff

Koraidon (Scarlet legendary)

Larvitar

Lechonk

Lilligant

Lucario

Lurantis

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Mareep

Mareanie

Meowth

Miraidon (Violet legendary)

Misdrievous

Mismagius

Murkrow

Pawmi

Persian

Pelipper

Petilil

Pichu

Pikachu

Pineco

Psyduck

Pupitar

Raichu

Riolu

Rolycoly

Rotom

Quaxly

Salamence

Scizor

Seviper

Shellder

Shelgon

Slaking

Slowking

Skiploom

Smoliv

Sprigatito

Staraptor

Staravia

Starly

Steenee

Stonjourner

Sunflora

Sunkern

Swablu

Sylveon

Talonflame

Tsareena

Toxapex

Tyranitar

Venonat

Venomoth

Vespiquen

Vigoroth

Wingull

Zorua

Zoroark

New Pokémon list

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet marks the start of Generation 9, which means new Pokémon will be added to the series. So far, we have only seen three starters and some extras, and have even received some further details on type and Pokédex descriptions. Here’s all of the new Pokémon we know about so far.

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk

Pawmi

Miraidon (Violet legendary)

Koraidon (Scarlet legendary)

Smoliv

Fidough

Paldean Wooper (Regional form)

Cetitan

Cyclizar

These three new Pokémon make up the starter choices for trainers. It’s your classic fire, grass and water setup, with no extra info given on evolutionary forms just yet. Check back here for more as new Pokémon are revealed in the coming months.

That’s every confirmed Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far. We’re sure to hear more as we get closer to launch, so revisit this page regularly to keep yourself in the loop. In the meantime, head on over to our Pokémon Legends: Arceus review to get a feel for how an open-world can really benefit the Pokémon series.