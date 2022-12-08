Most Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will evolve after reaching a certain level. A select few evolve in a different way, such as during a specific time of day, or after having learned a certain move. Other Pokémon can only be evolved by trading them with another player. This has been the case since the very first Pokémon games.

Trading Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be done with friends or online players, you just need to open the Poké Portal app in your Rotom Phone, or head to the yellow spot outside every Pokémon Centre. Essentially you just need to be sure that the other trainer will trade you your evolved Pokémon back to you.

Here’s which Pokémon evolve via trading in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as some info on what items you need for some of them.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade evolutions list

Here’s the full list of Pokémon that require trading in order to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Note that new Pokémon may be added to the game via DLC. If any fall under trade evolutions, we’ll add them below:

Scyther (Metal Coat) – Scizor

Haunter – Gengar

Slowpoke (King’s Rock) – Slowking

Scyther



Scyther will only evolve into Scizor once it has been traded. In addition, you’ll also need to make sure it is holding a Metal Coat item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Haunter

Luckily, you won’t need to give Haunter an item for it to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Just trade it with a friend and you’ll get Gengar, which is a great choice for trainers looking for a Ghost Pokémon with strong Special Attack stats.

Slowpoke

Finally, we have Slowpoke. Slowpoke actually has two evolutions, one being Slowbro and one being Slowking. It will evolve into Slowbro at level 37, and does not require items or trading. You get Slowking from giving Slowpoke the King’s Rock item, which can be purchased from the Delibird Presents stores found in large cities. Once Slowpoke has the item, trade it and it will evolve into Slowking.

So there you have it, the Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that evolve through trading. For more help with the game be sure to visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Gym Badge order guide.

