PS Plus free games list – all PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games

Every game included in the revamped service

By Jake Green
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus Collection. Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony is primed to release it’s all-new PS Plus subscription service. It offers three new tiers, each with its own set of perks and rewards. Some of these tiers grant free games as part of a regularly updated catalogue. PS5 games are included, as are retro titles at the highest subscription tier.

Depending on which tier you subscribe to, you may even get access to a selection of PS1 and PSP games. It’s certainly a step up from the old service.

To help you decide on which tier is right for you, we’ve put together a PS Plus full games list. It includes all PS5/PS4/PS3/PS2/PS1 and PSP games included in the games catalogue. We’ll also outline the free game trials you’ll be able to access once subscribed.

Free PS5 games

Demon Souls Remake
Demon Souls Remake. Credit: Bluepoint Games

Those who subscribe to the Extra or Deluxe/Premium tiers will have access to PS5 titles. Here’s what’s on offer at launch:

  • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Returnal
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K22
  • The Artful Escape

PS4 games

Spider-Man
Marvel’s Spider-Man. Credit: Insomniac Games

In addition to the PS5 games listed above, subscribers to the Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers will get the following PS4 games:

PS3 games

Moving forward, we’ll be outlining the classic games that come with a PS Plus subscription. You’ll need to be on the Deluxe/Premium tier to have access to this catalogue of PS3 games.

  • Crash Commando
  • echochrome 
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational 
  • Infamous 
  • Infamous 2 
  • Infamous
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! 
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse
  • MotorStorm RC
  • Puppeteer
  • rain 
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty 
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time 
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus 
  • Super Stardust HD 
  • Tokyo Jungle
  • When Vikings Attack 
  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West 
  • F.E.A.R. 
  • Lost Planet 2
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn Of Ragnarok. Credit: Ubisoft.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn Of Ragnarok. Credit: Ubisoft.

PS2 games

Here are the PS2 games included as part of the PS Plus Deluxe/Premium tier:

  • Ape Escape 2
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight Of The Spirits
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Cloud 2
  • FantaVision
  • Hot Shots Tennis
  • Jak 2
  • Jak 3
  • Jak X: Combat Racing 
  • Jak And Daxter: The Precursor Legacy 
  • Rogue Galaxy 
  • Siren
  • Wild Arms 3

PS1 games

PS1 games will finally be playable on modern PlayStation consoles. Check out the list of PS1 games that will be available at launch below:

  • Ape Escape
  • Hot Shots Golf
  • I.Q. Intelligent Cube
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Mr. Driller
  • Tekken 2
  • Worms World Party 
  • Worms Armageddon

PSP games

  • Super Stardust Portable

Ubisoft Plus Classics collection

‘The Crew 2’ is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X update
The Crew 2. Credit: Ubisoft

As part of Sony’s revamped PS Plus service, Ubisoft is offering up a selection of its games catalogue. The complete list of May 24 games includes:

  • Eagle Flight
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Risk: Urban Assault
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Junkies
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • STEEP
  • The Crew
  • The Division
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
  • Trials Rising
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Watch Dogs
  • Werewolves Within
  • ZOMBI

Free game trials

Finally, let’s take a look at the free game trials that PS Plus subscribers will have access to.

So there you have it, the complete PS Plus free games catalogue. It will be rolling out over the next month or so, with more titles added over time. While we wait, be sure to check out our article on 10 games to look forward to in 2022.

