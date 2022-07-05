PSVR 2 estimated release date, specs, and everything else we know so far

Sony is set to release the PSVR 2 headset, which will bring VR gaming to PS5 players, utilising next-gen hardware for a new generation of games. The reveal has been an odd one, with updates staggered over the last year or so. We know what the headset looks like, and even have a games lineup to tide us over.

Even with all of the small specs and tech breakdowns we’ve seen so far, we are missing some of the larger details on PSVR 2. Release date and price are the main ones, with Sony keeping quiet as of late. There have been some leaks and rumours swirling around however, and while we’ll be keeping mostly to official info, we’ll also speculate on when the device might be launching.

As more news is released on PSVR 2, we’ll update this page, hopefully building up to an eventual launch some time next year. For now, here’s everything we know about PSVR 2 so far.

PSVR 2 estimated release date

As of the time of writing, Sony has not revealed the release date for PSVR 2. Pinning one down isn’t particularly simple, given that there hasn’t been any substantial leaks or rumours yet. One tidbit we do have is from industry insider Ross Young, who Tweeted that delays to VR shipments at Apple and Sony have pushed products into 2023.

VR display shipments to rise >50% to >15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.https://t.co/4m1FfgkeoM — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 11, 2022

This is hardly concrete evidence of a 2023 release date for PSVR 2, but for now it looks likely. Sony has the rest of the year to fully reveal the new headset, so it could still hit a Holiday 2022 launch. We’ll update once we hear more.

PSVR 2 controllers

Sony has unveiled the PSVR 2 Sense controllers. You can see them in the image above. They have analogue sticks this time around, and are a far cry from the Move controllers that were utilised by the PSVR. So far, we know that the controllers will have haptic feedback, and they will be closer to the Oculus Quest 2 controllers than before.

PSVR 2 headset specs

Thanks to a very detailed breakdown on the PS Blog, we know a fair bit about the technical specifications of PSVR 2. Here’s the main points:

Display method:​ OLED

Panel resolution​: 2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel refresh rate:​ 90Hz, 120Hz

Lens separation:​ Adjustable

Field of View​: Approx. 110 degrees

Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

Cameras​: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​

IR: camera for eye tracking per eye

Feedback:​ Vibration on headset

Communication:​ with PS5 USB Type-C®

Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone

Output: Stereo headphone jack

As you can see, this is quite the upgrade over the original. There’s a new vent system to facilitate cooling, and inside-out tracking.

How much will PSVR 2 cost?

Now for the big question, and certainly the one that’s the trickiest to pin down currently. PSVR launched at $399 back in 2016, which was a seriously hefty price tag. It’s important to remember the market that it launched into however, as VR was still very much a specialist and tech-focused product. Quest 2 had yet to bring VR to the masses, and these days Sony will need to consider its price point more carefully with respect to its direct competitors.

Despite being a clear upgrade on the original headset, PSVR 2 will likely cost less than its predecessor, at least, if Sony wants to seriously compete with Meta. The games lineup is looking extremely premium, so it’s possible that Sony will use it to inflate the price somewhat. Regardless, with Quest 2 costing around $350 at the moment, it’d be smart for Sony to come in at around $400 at most. PSVR 2 uses PS5 for its processing, so assuming that a player has already forked out upwards of $500 on a console, it could be a hard sell if PSVR 2 ends up costing more than the original headset. So far, Sony has yet to comment on how much PSVR 2 will cost.

That’s all we know about PSVR 2 so far. As more details are released, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, check out our list of every confirmed PSVR 2 game.

