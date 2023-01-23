PSVR 2 games list – every confirmed game for the new headset

After many years of speculation, Sony finally revealed the PSVR 2 during several staggered announcements and blog posts over the last year. Since then, we’ve gotten a look at the design of the thing, with its redesigned controllers and black and white colour scheme. We even know the release date now, and its coming out February 22.

PSVR 2 already looks set to have a great lineup of games, ranging from horror, to shooters and more. There’s big name franchises popping up in the roster already, and plenty for fans to look forward to whenever PSVR 2 does launch.

As we get closer to the launch date for PSVR 2, more games will likely be announced. When they do, we’ll add them to this page. For now, here are the confirmed games for PSVR 2.

PSVR 2 confirmed games list so far

A bunch of new PSVR 2 were recently announced in an official blog post. We’ve updated the list below:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil 8 will be coming over to PSVR 2 at some point. The game will be fully playable, start to finish, much like Resident Evil 7 was when it launched. We don’t have a release date yet, so stay tuned!

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky has changed a whole lot since launch. It’s been available in PSVR for a while, but this new version will take full advantage of the PS5. You’ll be able to play the full game, but from a VR perspective, taking to the stars and building bases on alien planets.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

There’s a new Horizon game coming to PSVR 2 headsets. It’s been designed from the ground up for PSVR 2, and will see players embodying a brand new character. They’ll meet Aloy and other familiar faces, as they fight across a hostile landscape filled with dangerous robotic creatures.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

One of the biggest surprises of 2022 was the announcement of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Even better, it will have PSVR 2 support in some capacity. We don’t yet know what this means, but it’s unlikely to be the full game. We’ll have to hold tight for more info.

That’s every PSVR 2 game that has been confirmed so far. As we hear about more games, we’ll likely be able to update this page for more info. For now, assume that all of these games are coming out in 2023, though it’s possible that for titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake, VR functionality could be added later down the line. Check out our page on everything we know so far about PSVR 2.

