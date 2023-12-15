‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ cheat codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

The world in Red Dead Redemption 2’s Wild West might be changing, but the van der Linde gang are determined to cling on to what they know – and they need your help. Once you’ve saddled up and made it through the Prologue, though, you might need a little help. That’s where a raft of Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes will come in handy…
As you explore the five fictional states created by Rockstar for the game’s open world, you’ll take on the role of an outlaw. Breaking the law is actively encouraged, whether you’re robbing innocent townspeople or getting stuck into shootouts, but will also have consequences. The available cheats can help you stock up on weapons, repair your health, spawn faster horses and evade capture by the authorities.
Unlike some other games, the cheat codes for Red Dead Redemption 2 are the same across all consoles and platforms. To enter them, pause the game and head to the Settings menu – from there, you’ll need to press the triangle button (on PlayStation) or Y button/key (Xbox/PC) to bring up the Cheats menu. Press triangle or Y again and you’ll be able to type in the cheat code.
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes with no requirements for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC
Most cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2 have no requirements and can be deployed at any point in gameplay. Here are all 29 cheats with no requirements:
- A simple life, a beautiful death – grants you a set of basic weapons
- Death is silence – grants you a set of stealth weapons
- History is written by fools – grants you the Gunslinger side mission weapons
- Greed is now a virtue – add $500
- Vanity. All is vanity – instantly unlocks all outfits
- Eat of knowledge – teaches you all crafting recipes
- Share – unlocks every camp upgrade
- You revel in your disgrace, I see – decrease honour
- Balance. All is balance – puts honour at neutral
- Be greedy only for foresight – grants you Infinite Dead-Eye
- Guide me better – Instant Dead Eye level 1
- Make me better – Instant Dead Eye level 2
- I shall be better – Instant Dead Eye level 3
- I still seek more – Instant Dead Eye level 4
- I seek and I find – Instant Dead Eye level 5
- Seek all the bounty of this place – permanently raises health, stamina and Dead-Eye levels
- You flourish before you die – fills health, stamina and Dead-Eye meters
- My kingdom is a horse – increases horse bonding level
- Better than my dog – allows you to call your horse from anywhere
- A fool on command – makes you drunk
- Run! Run! Run! – spawns a racehorse
- You want more than you have – spawns a superior horse
- You want something new – spawns a random horse
- The best of the old ways – spawns a stagecoach
- Keep your dreams simple – spawns a wagon
- Keep your dreams light – spawns a horse-drawn buggy
- You want punishment – increases wanted level
- You want freedom – decreases wanted level
- You want everyone to go away – clears all bounties
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes with requirements for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC
There are a further eight cheat codes you can input in Red Dead Redemption 2, however these codes require you to own certain objects and/or have got past certain points in the game.
- Abundance is the dullest desire – grants you infinite ammo – must own newspaper Hanover 27 or Saint Denis Times 43 from Chapter 2
- Greed is American virtue – grants you a set of heavy weapons – must own newspaper Saint Denis Times 46 in Chapter 3 after “Magicians For Spot”
- You long for sight and see nothing – removes Fog Of War from the map – must own newspaper Saint Denis Times 47 in Chapter 3 after “Magicians For Sport”
- Virtue unearned is not virtue – increases honour – must own newspaper Saint Denis Times 48 in Chapter 4 from “Urban Pleasures” mission
- The lucky be strong evermore – grants you infinite stamina – must own newspaper Saint Denis Times 49 after completing Chapter 5
- You seek more than the world offers – fills meters and fortifies your cores – must own newspaper Saint Denis Times 52 in Chapter 6 after completing “The King’s Son” mission
- You are a beast built for war – spawns a war horse – must own newspaper Saint Denis Times 53 after completing the Epilogue
- Would you be happier as a clown? – spawns a circus wagon – must own newspaper Saint Denis Times 54 after completing the Epilogue