‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ cheat codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

The world in Red Dead Redemption 2’s Wild West might be changing, but the van der Linde gang are determined to cling on to what they know – and they need your help. Once you’ve saddled up and made it through the Prologue, though, you might need a little help. That’s where a raft of Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes will come in handy…

As you explore the five fictional states created by Rockstar for the game’s open world, you’ll take on the role of an outlaw. Breaking the law is actively encouraged, whether you’re robbing innocent townspeople or getting stuck into shootouts, but will also have consequences. The available cheats can help you stock up on weapons, repair your health, spawn faster horses and evade capture by the authorities.

Unlike some other games, the cheat codes for Red Dead Redemption 2 are the same across all consoles and platforms. To enter them, pause the game and head to the Settings menu – from there, you’ll need to press the triangle button (on PlayStation) or Y button/key (Xbox/PC) to bring up the Cheats menu. Press triangle or Y again and you’ll be able to type in the cheat code.

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes with no requirements for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

Most cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2 have no requirements and can be deployed at any point in gameplay. Here are all 29 cheats with no requirements:

A simple life, a beautiful death – grants you a set of basic weapons

– grants you a set of basic weapons Death is silence – grants you a set of stealth weapons

– grants you a set of stealth weapons History is written by fools – grants you the Gunslinger side mission weapons

– grants you the Gunslinger side mission weapons Greed is now a virtue – add $500

– add $500 Vanity. All is vanity – instantly unlocks all outfits

– instantly unlocks all outfits Eat of knowledge – teaches you all crafting recipes

– teaches you all crafting recipes Share – unlocks every camp upgrade

– unlocks every camp upgrade You revel in your disgrace, I see – decrease honour

– decrease honour Balance. All is balance – puts honour at neutral

– puts honour at neutral Be greedy only for foresight – grants you Infinite Dead-Eye

– grants you Infinite Dead-Eye Guide me better – Instant Dead Eye level 1

– Instant Dead Eye level 1 Make me better – Instant Dead Eye level 2

– Instant Dead Eye level 2 I shall be better – Instant Dead Eye level 3

– Instant Dead Eye level 3 I still seek more – Instant Dead Eye level 4

– Instant Dead Eye level 4 I seek and I find – Instant Dead Eye level 5

– Instant Dead Eye level 5 Seek all the bounty of this place – permanently raises health, stamina and Dead-Eye levels

– permanently raises health, stamina and Dead-Eye levels You flourish before you die – fills health, stamina and Dead-Eye meters

– fills health, stamina and Dead-Eye meters My kingdom is a horse – increases horse bonding level

– increases horse bonding level Better than my dog – allows you to call your horse from anywhere

– allows you to call your horse from anywhere A fool on command – makes you drunk

– makes you drunk Run! Run! Run! – spawns a racehorse

– spawns a racehorse You want more than you have – spawns a superior horse

– spawns a superior horse You want something new – spawns a random horse

– spawns a random horse The best of the old ways – spawns a stagecoach

– spawns a stagecoach Keep your dreams simple – spawns a wagon

– spawns a wagon Keep your dreams light – spawns a horse-drawn buggy

– spawns a horse-drawn buggy You want punishment – increases wanted level

– increases wanted level You want freedom – decreases wanted level

– decreases wanted level You want everyone to go away – clears all bounties

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes with requirements for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

There are a further eight cheat codes you can input in Red Dead Redemption 2, however these codes require you to own certain objects and/or have got past certain points in the game.