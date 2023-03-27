‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ A Savage Mutt walkthrough

A Savage Mutt is a Request that can be picked up while exploring the Village area of Resident Evil 4 Remake. It’s a great way to earn a good amount of Spinel’s, but is one of the more involved Requests found in the game.

If you’re feeling brave enough to track the Savage Mutt down, just open your map and look back over the Village Chief’s Manor area. This is where you solved the combination lock a few chapters ago. You’ll see a marker for your target, so start making your way over.

Now that you’re in the right area, here’s how to find and defeat the Savage Mutt enemy in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and what you’ll get for doing so.

Where to find the Savage Mutt in Resident Evil 4 Remake

First thing’s first, head down to the Village Chief’s Manor. This is where you were initially attacked by Mendez, before being saved by Ada Wong. Strangely, the Savage Mutt actually isn’t here, but now that you have Ashley you’ll be able to explore a new area inside the manor. Head upstairs and to the left side of the bed. You can boost Ashley up here to get into the attic.

Inside the attic, take your time exploring and reading notes. You’ll find an Antique Camera, and there’s even a Clockwork Castellan to find as well. Once you’re done exploring this section, head back outside. The Savage Mutt will be at the gate, barking. Approach the gate and open it, your target will then run off back towards the Village. Get ready for a fight as you make your way back into the Village, as this is where you’ll be battling the Savage Mutt.

How to defeat the Savage Mutt in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Now for the fight with the Savage Mutt. This is a suped-up version of the dogs you’ve already fought, with more health and massive tendrils that can swipe and cut. The way to go here is to shotgun the beast until it is knocked over, then hurl grenades at it. There are villagers in this area too, so take care and dispatch the Savage Mutt quickly.

It’s recommended that you bring flash grenades to this fight also, as they can be used to quickly stop the villagers from approaching you while you deal with your target. Make sure you have knives as well, as the Savage Mutt will pounce at you, knocking you down and triggering a knife counter. If you have the Stingray equipped, take some potshots before while the mutt is stunned to do massive damage.

Once the fight is over and the Savage Mutt is defeated, head back to the Merchant to earn 8 Spinels. These can be used in the Trade menu to pick up exclusive items like new cases.

So there you have it, that’s how to take on the A Savage Mutt quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more help with the game, here’s how to open the various Wayshrines found all over the Village.

Elsewhere, here’s our 5-star review of Resident Evil 4 Remake. We called it a “as good a remake as you could hope for”.