The Dining Room Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake can be tricky to solve if you don’t work out the key hints found around the room. You’ll need to solve it to progress through this section of the story, so we’re here to help you with the solution.

In this particular puzzle, you are trying to gain access to a locked box with a snake statue in it (classic Resident Evil). You’re presented with two dining tables, each with four chairs and table settings. The key here is to seat Ashley and Leon at the correct seats.

Here’s how to solve the Resident Evil 4 Dining Room Puzzle, using the portraits at the end of the room.

‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ Dining Room Puzzle Solution

As you can see from the image above, there’s a king and a queen, sat in front of various objects. The key here is to look at the table placements, seat Leon where the king is sat, and Ashley where the queen is sat. Leon’s place is on the table closest to the portraits, on the seat closest to the queen. This is the top-left corner of the table closest to the portraits.

Before you seat Leon, you’ll want to direct Ashley into her seat. This is the seat in the top right of the other table, when facing the portraits. You can see Ashley’s placement in the image below:

Once Ashley is in place, just sit down as Leon at the correct seat, and then ring the bells. The case across the room will unlock, allowing you to progress.

So there you have it, that’s how to solve the Dining Room Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more on the game, be sure to read our 5-star review of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

