The Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 Remake is tied to a blue request. You’ll need to have access to the motorboat to get it, but it’s well worth doing.

To track down the Gold Chicken Egg, you will need to have made your way to Chapter 4, and defeated the lake monster so you can explore freely with the motor boat. Once you’ve done this, you can travel to the location that holds the egg.

Here’s where to find the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and what you’ll get for trading it into the Merchant.

Where to find the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 Remake

To get the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 Remake you will need to explore the lake area of the map. There is a small piece of land to the east of the lake (shown on the map above), where you can dock your boat. This area is filled with chickens, and plenty of white and brown eggs. Look at the back of this area and you’ll see the Gold Chicken Egg on the ground. Pick it up and head back to the Merchant.

Trading this Gold Chicken Egg to the Merchant will reward you with Spinels. These are used the Trade menu to gain access to exclusive items like new cases, weapons, and even the Red9 Stock.

Elsewhere, there’s our Resident Evil 4 Remake review. We gave it 5-stars, and called it “as good a remake as you could hope for”.