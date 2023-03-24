Resident Evil 4 Remake features a variety of puzzles to distract you from the various monsters trying to tear you in half as you play. Some of them simply require a key to solve, while other, like the Hexagon Puzzle near the lake, actually require three keys.

There are three Hexagon Pieces to track down in the lake area of Resident Evil 4 Remake. You’ll generally come across them just by following the main path, but we’ve marked them on maps below to make sure you don’t miss one. Once you have all three, it’s just a case of slotting them in, and solving the puzzle. Easy.

Here’s where to find all three Hexagon Pieces in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and what you’ll get for solving this particular puzzle.

Where to find all Hexagon Pieces in ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’

The first Hexagon Piece is located near the merchant, after the Quarry area. This is a small holding room, where you’ll progress through while making your way over to the lake. It’s marked on the map above. This is Hexagon Piece A. The Hexagon puzzle itself is just in the next area. Drop down from the ladder and you’ll find it opposite the western lake shore. There are three pieces already placed when you get there.

Hexagon Piece B is located in the Fish Farm. This is an area you will move through to get the Boat Fuel as part of the main story. The piece can be found in the northern portion of this area. Check the map above for its exact location.

Finally, Hexagon Piece 3 is found in the Small Cave Shrine area. This is a section of the lake that you’ll visit to find the Blasphemer’s Head item. This is needed to eventually get the church key, so it’s on the main path and very easy to spot. After picking up the Blasphemer’s Head, look to your right. Hexagon Piece C is found in a small box here. Check the map above for the exact location.

Once you have all three, it’s just a case of slotting all of them into the puzzle and rotating them to form a picture. Once you’ve locked them all into place, the puzzle box will open, giving you the Depraved Idol, which is described as ‘An eerie statue made of pure gold’. This is for selling only, so head back to the Merchant and get yourself some cash.

So there you have it, that’s how to found all Hexagon pieces in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on opening Wayshrines.

