Resident Evil 4 Remake does indeed have a New Game Plus mode, but it works a little bit differently to other games. Usually, New Game Plus allows you to start a fresh save, with all of your unlocks and upgrades available from the start. This gives you the opportunity play the game again, but with an emphasis on trying out new strategies, sometimes at higher difficulties.

Resident Evil games have always been great for replay value, with some games requiring multiple playthroughs to get the full story. Many weapons are often locked until a second run, as are many of the secrets hidden within story campaigns.

Here’s how Resident Evil 4 Remake’s New Game Plus mode works, and some of the limitations to keep in mind while playing the game again after you first roll the credits.

Does ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ have New Game Plus?

Advertisement

First off, Resident Evil 4 Remake, does have a New Game Plus mode, though it’s not named as such. To start it, just load your save for the completed campaign you just finished. You’ll start the game again, and at first the campaign will seem pretty much the same. Keep progressing and you will find new weapons, as well as a few extra secrets that we won’t spoil here.

How does ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ New Game Plus work?

Once you load into a Resident Evil 4 Remake completed save, you will be informed that all of your weapons and items, everything you were holding in your case, as well as your storage, will carry over. This extends to any slot upgrades you’ve made to your case, as well as weapon upgrades and case charms.

All treasure will be reset (you’ll keep what you were holding at the end of the game, however), meaning you can pick them up again during your playthrough. This will allow you to gather even more money, which you’ll definitely need. The Merchant will sell a new rocket launcher, which actually has infinite ammo. This comes at the hefty price of 2 million Pesetas, however, so you may need to be more thorough when tracking down treasures, and when selling weapons you aren’t using.

The main limitation to consider in New Game Plus is that you will not be able to achieve S+ Rank. If that’s your goal, you will need to start a fresh save instead. Depending on the difficulty chosen, the following rewards are available on completion of a New Game Plus campaign:

Professional Mode: Chicago Sweeper gun

Chicago Sweeper gun Hardcore Mode: Ashley Armour Costume

Advertisement

So there you have it, everything you need to know about New Game Plus mode in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more on the game, be sure to check out our 5-star review.

Elsewhere in gaming, The Murder Of Sonic The Hedgehog, a visual novel released by Sega, has attracted over 1million players since launching on April Fool’s Day (April 1).