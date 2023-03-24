Resident Evil 4 Remake takes the beloved original and updates it for modern audiences. This is a full remake through and through, with a reworked story, top of the line visuals, and a completely overhauled combat system. Parrying has been added into the mix this time around, and can be used to stop an enemy attack as a last resort.

Learning how to properly Parry is an essential skill to learn as soon as you can in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Not only will it help you manage crowds of enemies more effectively, it will consistently save your life against enemies that are able to kill you in one hit, later on in the game.

Here’s how to Parry effectively in Resident Evil 4 Remake, so that you can keep yourself safe from villagers, infected dogs, and whatever else the game throws at you while playing.

How to Parry in Resident Evil 4 Remake

To Parry in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you just need to press LB/L1 as an enemy is attacking. There’s a Parry window associated with different types of attacks, so the best way to make sure your Parry is successful is to watch for the prompt in the bottom righthand corner. The knife icon will flash briefly, indicating that a Parry can be attempted.

While you’ll be able to Parry from the moment you are attacked by the first villager in Chapter 1 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, the game won’t actually tell you how to do it until the Abandoned Factory section in Chapter 2. If you successfully Parry an attack, the enemy will be pushed back slightly, and all damage will be negated. Often, enemies that have been parried will be open to further attacks, like melee attacks and knife finishers.

So there you have it, that’s how to Parry an attack in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more on the game, be sure to read our Resident Evil 4 Remake review. We gave it 5 stars, and called it “as good a remake as you could hope for, one that clearly understands what made the original great, makes considered alterations where it deems necessary, improves the parts of the game that didn’t work so well, and of course, makes the whole experience easier on the eye.”

