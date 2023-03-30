Resident Evil 4 Remake features all of the classic weapons you remember from the original, including the fan-favorite handgun called the Red9. This gun hits seriously hard, but can be difficult to control, and has slow reload speed and low ammo capacity. Luckily the Merchant can sell you a stock to fix the accuracy, and will tune the weapon up until it is arguably the best gun in the game.

Unfortunately, you won’t have access to the Red9 from the get-go in Resident Evil 4 Remake. You’ll need to make your way to the end of Chapter 3, and will need to have defeated the huge monster that resides in the lake. Once you’ve done this, finding the Red9 is actually pretty simple.

Here’s where to find the Red9 handgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake, as well as some info on how to get the Red9 Stock.

Where to get the Red9 in ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’

To get the Red9 will first need to have defeated the lake monster in Resident Evil 4 Remake. You will be washed up in a small boathouse, and will fight your way through to the church key, which you can’t pick up yet. Keep moving onwards (but don’t miss the Old Wayshrine Key in this area), until you get to a motorboat. You can now explore the lake in the boat. You’re looking for a shipwreck right at the lake’s centre, as shown on the map below:

Dock at the shipwreck and climb aboard. You can find a red treasure box here containing some Alexandrite. Continue out onto the front of the boat to find a blue treasure box containing the Red9.

Where to get the Red9 Stock in Resident Evil 4 Remake

To get the Red9 Stock in Resident Evil 4 Remake you will just need to visit the Merchant. The stock can be found in the Trade section, and costs 9 Spinels. Spinels can only be earned through Blue Requests, like the one that tasks you with taking on A Savage Mutt.

So there you have it, that’s how to get the Red9 in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more on the game, here’s the best handguns to try out during your playthrough.

