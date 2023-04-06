Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Square Lock Boxes are found in the Castle section of the game. There are five to find and open, with some granting some pretty great rewards, and one giving you a new weapon.

To find the Square Lock Box key, you will need to follow the main story until you reach the Castle Armory. This holds a particularly difficult fight, but afterwards you’ll get the Cubic Device, which is well worth the effort.

Here’s where to find the Cubic Device, so that you can open the various Square Lock Boxes in Resident Evil 4 Remake, as well as some info on where to find all Square Lock Boxes.

How to open Square Lock Boxes in ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’

To open Square Lock Boxes in Resident Evil 4 Remake you will need to find the Cubic Device. This is found after the Armory section, which is reached by following the main story path. You will fight off a bunch of suits of armor, with a little help from Ashley. Once you’ve beaten them, the Cubic Device can be found in the next room, inside a Treasure Box. We’ve included its location on the map below:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Square Lock Box locations

There are five Square Lock Boxes in the Castle Area of Resident Evil 4 Remake. The first can be found in the top lefthand corner of the Audience Chamber room. The one that you will really want to go after, however, is found in the Library. You will only be able to open it after going back through the Library as Leon. We’ve shown this on the map below. The reason to do this is because it’s the only way to get the CQBR Assault Rifle.

The next can be found back in the audience chamber. In the top lefthand corner. You’ll get the Justitia Statue from this.

Now, head to the Merchant in the Grand Hall area. The lock box is in the same room, and contains a Butterfly Lamp.

The next lock box can only be picked up after the Ashley section, when back playing as Leon. Head to the library and then leave via the Eastern exit. This one contains the Golden Lynx Statue.

Finally, this lock box can only be accessed after completing Chapter 11. After the boss fight at the end of that chapter, you will take an elevator up to a room adjacent to the Ballroom. Open the gate to your right, and then move through the Ballroom, and into the Antechamber (Eastern exit). Fight your way to the Throne Room, where you will find a Square Lock Box containing a Gold Chicken Egg.

That’s how to open Square Lock Boxes in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on how to Parry effectively.

