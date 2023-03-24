Resident Evil 4 Remake’s village section will really test your combat abilities against waves of villagers that are coming after you. In general, this section is pretty light on puzzles, until you get to the Village Chief’s Manor that is. This area is home to an enemy you’ve not really met yet, but you will, very soon indeed.

To make your way through this area, you will need to open a door with a sphere-shaped indent. This is actuality the lock, which is opened by an object that can be found downstairs. Unfortunately, as you’ll find out, this object is also behind a lock. A gold combination lock with symbols on it needs to be opened here.

Here’s how to solve the Village Chief’s Manor combination lock puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and what you’ll get for doing so.

‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’: Village Chief’s Manor combination lock solution

To solve the Village Chief’s Manor combination lock, you will need to head upstairs. Look for a book at the top of the stairs, and read it. As you can see from the image above, there are clues as to the three symbols that need to be used to open the lock. Crop, Pig, and Babe. Go back to the lock, and select the symbols in that order.

Select the symbol with plants on it for the left-most section, the big for the middle, and the baby on the right. The lock will open, giving you the Crystal Marble item.

This Crystal Marble can then be used on the door upstairs. You’ll need to spin it until the air bubbles on the inside match the symbol on the lock. You can now progress through the story.

That’s all you need to know about opening the combination lock in the Village Chief’s Manor. For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, check out our 5-star review. Elsewhere, there’s our look at how to Parry correctly.

