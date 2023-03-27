Resident Evil 4 Remake takes the original cult horror and makes some smart updates and tweaks to bring it into the modern day. Requests have been added as side quests, and reward you with Spinels, which can be traded with the Merchant for exclusive items and weapons.

Viper Hunter is one such request, which tasks you with tracking down and killing three Vipers. Once you’ve done so, it’s simply a case of trading them in at the Merchant. There’s one area in particular where you’ll want to look.

Here’s where to find three Vipers in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and what you’ll get for trading them in.

Where to find Vipers in ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’

To find Vipers in Resident Evil 4 Remake, just head to the Fish Farm. This is a region associated with the lake, and you’ll go there to find the boat fuel before heading out to battle a huge foe. The Fish Farm is home to many Vipers, and you’ll certainly have no trouble finding three to complete the Viper Hunt Request. You may need to break wooden crates to get them to come out, but generally they can be heard hissing, and will attack you when you get close.

Once you have 3 Vipers, hand them into the Merchant to earn 4 Spinels. You can then trade for exclusive rewards like the Red9 Stock, or new attaché cases.

Elsewhere, here’s our 5-star review of Resident Evil 4 Remake. We called it a “as good a remake as you could hope for”.