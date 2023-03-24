Resident Evil 4 Remake starts you off in the Village area of the game. There’s a ton of villagers to fend off, a giant lake monster to slay, and it’s where you’ll first meet Ashley. Wayshrines can be found at various locations here too, but you’ll need the Old Wayshrine Key to open them.

Wayshrines hold valuable items that can be sold at the Merchant for cash. This is a great way to make sure you have that little bit extra for new weapons and healing items while you play. If you come across a Wayshrine but don’t have the key yet, don’t worry, as they’ll be marked on your map for when you inevitably backtrack through the map.

Here’s where to find the Wayshrine Key in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and what you’ll get for opening them.

How to get the Wayshrine Key in ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’

You will need to wait until you’ve cleared the lake monster in Resident Evil 4 Remake in order to get the Old Wayshrine Key. This is part of the main story, and you’ll come across this point naturally as you play. After defeating the monster, you’ll dock at an area and find the Church Key, though you can’t pick it up yet. Loop around towards the waypoint and you’ll come across a boat that you can use. Before climbing aboard, look at the small treasure box to the right as you’re facing the boat. This is marked on the map above.

The Old Wayshrine Key can be used to open all Wayshrines on the map. They’re only found in the Village section, and the closest one is back at the Merchant near where you found the key. There’s also one at The Farm. You’ll get treasure for opening them, like the Butterfly Lamp. Sell these to the Merchant, but not before inlaying gemstones if you can.

So there you have it, that's where to get the Wayshrine Key in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

