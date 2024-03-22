Team Ninja‘s latest is finally hitting store shelves and its unique open-world samurai experience is one of the most ambitious titles from the action game developer in a while. But, if you have been following Rise Of The Ronin, you may be surprised to know it isn’t on PC right now.

But, will that always be the case? Almost all of Team Ninja’s other games have landed on PC alongside their console release. Here is what we know about a possible Rise Of The Ronin release in the future on PC.

Will Rise Of The Ronin come to PC?

Advertisement

Rise Of The Ronin hasn’t been confirmed for PC yet and there are no plans to release the game on PC, as Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja haven’t announced a release. However, there is a strong chance the game will come to PC. The action RPG is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment on PS5 only, so it may decide to publish the game on PC down the line.

Alternatively, Koei Tecmo may publish the game itself or find another publisher for PC, and potentially even Xbox too. But, we will need to wait until the studio makes an official announcement as to what the future of the game looks like on additional platforms.

Unlike most PS5 exclusive titles, the game’s trailers also don’t have any exclusivity window which suggests there isn’t one. It is just up to Sony and Koei Tecmo where they want to publish the game.

If you have a PS5 sitting in your house and are keen to pick up the game on your console instead of waiting for a PC version, check out what we thought of the experience in our Rise of the Ronin review.