Roblox promo codes and free items for March 2024

Roblox is an online game platform and game creation system created by Roblox Corporation that describes itself as “the ultimate virtual universe”. The sprawling virtual world has hosted concerts from the likes of Mariah Carey, NCT 127, and Yungblud while pop superstars like BLACKPINK and Nicki Minaj have their own worlds within Roblox.

All this freedom needs a wardrobe to match and luckily, there’s a limitless range of upgrades and accessories for players to customise their avatars. Typically this requires you to spend Roblox’s in-game currency Robux, which can be earned by creating games, selling items, or trading real-world currencies for them. However, items are also given away for free via limited-time promo codes.

To redeem a standard Roblox promo code, players must visit the dedicated redemption page, where they’ll be prompted to enter the code in exchange for a freebie.

However, there is also a string of collaborative events that use Roblox promo codes as well, with players needing to visit certain worlds for a reward. At the same time, some items are given away for free after completing certain tasks. The vast majority, however, are from codes.

Roblox promo codes and items for March 2024

SPIDERCOLA = Spider Cola shoulder pet

TWEETROBLOX = The Bird Says shoulder pet

DIY – Kinetic Staff (Island of Move)

GETMOVING – Speedy Shades (Island of Move)

SETTINGTHESTAGE – Build it Backpack (Island of Move)

STRIKEAPOSE – Hustle Hat (Island of Move)

VICTORYLAP – Cardio Cans (Island of Move)

WORLDALIVE – Crystalline Companion (Island of Move)

BOARDWALK – Ring of Flames Waist Accessory (Mansion of Wonder)

FXARTIST – Artist Backpack (Mansion of Wonder)

GLIMMER – Head Slime Accessory (Mansion of Wonder)

PARTICLEWIZARD – Tomes of the Magus Shoulder Accessory (Mansion of Wonder)

THINGSGOBOOM – Ghostly Aura Waist Accessory (Mansion of Wonder)

This section will be updated each month as new codes rotate in and out.

How to redeem Roblox Promo Codes

Roblox promo codes can be redeemed by heading to the Roblox website while you are signed into your account. Here you can choose to ‘redeem Roblox codes’, which will let you enter your promo code and redeem it onto your account.

For any Island of Move codes, you need to launch the Island Of Move world. Once they’re within the game, players will then need to click on the green figure found under the words “PLAY IT!” and then click on “Redeem Code”. From there, Island Of Move Roblox codes can be entered one at a time.

As with Island of Move, anyone hoping to redeem the Mansion of Wonder codes will need to launch the Mansion Of Wonder game to redeem certain promo codes. Once in-game, they’ll need to find the Swag Booth before entering the code.

There’s no code needed, however, for players to pick up a reward via Prime Gaming’s partnership with Roblox, but they will need an active Amazon Prime subscription. There aren’t currently any rewards for the game in the Prime Gaming subscription, though.

Words: Echo Apsey, Ali Shutler