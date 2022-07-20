‘Saints Row’ release date, platforms, and everything we know so far

Saints Row is back, and bigger than ever! In the modern reboot/retelling/whatever you want to call it, you’ll build up your own criminal enterprise, rising through the ranks and taking down opposing factions. It looks set to bring back the action-packed and undoubtedly wacky action of the past entries, just with a little more polish and scope.

Latest news

As we hear more on Saints Row, we’ll collect our coverage below. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to launch.

Saints Row release date

Saints Row releases August 23, 2022 on PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Epic Games Store). The game recently went gold, which means that it is very likely to hit this release date. Luckily, we don’t have too long to wait.

Gameplay

Saints Row featured heavily in The Game Awards 2021, with a lengthy gameplay trailer reintroducing the frenetic open-world action. Things look like business as usual, with a wide array of weapons, vehicles and finishing moves to play with. Check out the gameplay trailer below:

Trailer

There have been a number of trailers for Saints Row over the past year or so, spotlighting the city of Santo Ileso, and the new main characters. The trailer below gives a better look at the wider world of Saints Row, including the look and feel of the city. Check it out to see what’s in store.

Character creator

The Saints Row series has always gone all in on character customisation, and the new reboot is no exception. You can even start now, using the Boss Factory, a demo that allows you to design your character ready for launch. Check it out here.

From our experience with the character creator, we’ve been impressed by the variety on offer. It’s mostly sliders that aren’t locked to body type, allowing you to truly make your mark.

Is it a reboot?

Given that the game is simply called Saints Row, you’d be right to assume that this is a reboot. It looks to be a reimagining of the series, adding modern touches and design to bring everything up to date. From what we’ve played it’s very much Saints Row, with great open-world action and a wacky, light-hearted feel to storytelling. Think of this as its own thing, but one that carries on the general vibe of the series.

Is it coming to Steam?

You may have noticed that we only listed Epic Games Store as a platform on PC. It’s an exclusive for now, but could always be opened up to other platforms in the future. If you want to play it on PC at release, you will have to use Epic Games Store. We’ll be sure to update this page if things change.

That’s everything we know so far about Saints Row. For more on the game, be sure to check out our recent preview.

