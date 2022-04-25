‘Shindo Life’ codes: RELLcoins and free spins for April 2022

Shindo Life is the latest smash-hit game hosted on Roblox. It combines a stylised anime aesthetic with a handful of modes to play with your friends. There are duels to battle through, exploration sections and a Scroll Hunt mode that offers something a little different from the other action-focused modes.

The game is modeled after Naruto-esque anime action, with Ninja Tools enhancing everything from melee weapons to throwable consumables. These are extremely useful when battling others, as are the sub-abilities that allow for character customisation. Whether you want to put together a particular build for battles, or simply want to Naruto run around the world with your pals, there’s plenty to keep you busy while you play.

If you want to make the most of your time in Shindo Life, you’ll want to earn RELLcoins and free spins. To help you do so, we’ve collected all of the free active codes for Shindo Life available right now. We’ll keep the list updated, and make sure to indicate when a code has expired. That way, you can get as many free spins and RELLcoins as you can, without having to reach into your wallet.

Active Shindo Life codes for free spins and RELLcoins (April 2022)

GenGen3Apol! – 100 Spins and 10,000 RELLcoins

– 100 Spins and 10,000 RELLcoins ApoLspirT! – 200,000 RELLcoins

Advertisement

How to redeem Shindo Life codes

Now that you have some codes to try out for Shindo Life, you’ll need to know where to redeem them. First off, head to the main menu and switch to the ‘EDIT’ tab. To do this, just press the up arrow shown on the screen. You’ll see a green scroll in the top corner of the screen. Enter the codes here and press ‘Enter.’ If the code you have entered is active, your rewards will be added.

Expired codes list

Each code in Shindo Life will only be active for a set time. Once each code expires, we’ll add the codes to the list below. Hopefully this will help you save some time when looking for free spins and RELLcoins.

BusBius! – free Spins

– free Spins Er3NYEaRgear! – 3000 RELLcoins and 30 Spins

– 3000 RELLcoins and 30 Spins Penguins! – 6000 RELLcoins and 60 Spins

– 6000 RELLcoins and 60 Spins 58xp! – 5,000,000 XP

– 5,000,000 XP MorMor! – free Spins

– free Spins MorbiTing! – RELLcoins

– RELLcoins TensaSengoku! – free Spins

– free Spins TenSen! – free Spins

– free Spins NewBeginnings! – 200 Spins

That’s all of the free Shindo Life codes we have for April 2022. We’ll be updating this page regularly, so be sure to check back in every now and then for more free spins and RELLcoins. In the meantime, check out our look at 10 upcoming games to look forward to in 2022.