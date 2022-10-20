‘Silent Hill 2 remake’ release date, platforms and latest news

After many years of speculation, it turns out that Silent Hill 2 remake is indeed a real thing. It was revealed during a recent transmission from Konami, where it was one of many new Silent Hill projects announced for the future. This was arguably the biggest announcement however, given how believed the original Silent Hill 2 is to horror fans around the world.

While it’s still early days in terms of development and announcements, we do know a fair bit about Silent Hill 2 remake. For one, it’s being developed by Bloober Team, the team behind the Blair Witch game and Layers Of Fear series. Furthermore, we’ve also seen a trailer, showing off the updated visuals and atmospheric fog effects (very important, as you well know).

To keep you up to date on all things Silent Hill 2 remake, we’ve put together this guide. It will be updated as new info trickles out, and contains details on a possible release date, platforms and more.

Silent Hill 2 remake release date

One of the biggest question marks over Silent Hill 2 remake right now is the release date. Nothing has been said so far, and we don’t even have a vague release window to go off of. When we hear more, we’ll be sure to update this section.

Latest news

Here’s the latest news on Silent Hill 2 remake. As new info is release, you’ll find it in the section below:

Platforms

So far, Silent Hill 2 remake has been announced for PS5 and PC. These are the only platforms listed in the announcement trailer, and the game won’t be coming to Xbox at launch.

Trailers

We’ve only seen one trailer so far for Silent Hill 2 remake. It serves as an announcement trailer, showing some brief cinematics. Essentially, it gives us a look at the visual style, and the updated graphics and new character models.

So is it coming to Xbox?

Silent Hill 2 remake is indeed coming to Xbox, just not at launch. There’s console exclusivity on PlayStation, though this is timed. After 12-months, the game will launch on Xbox consoles. Given that it’s PS5-only right now, it’s unclear whether the game will be available on Xbox One when it moves over.

That’s all we know about Silent Hill 2 remake so far. As new info is revealed we’ll be sure to add to this page.

