‘Sonic Frontiers’ release date, latest news and everything we know so far

Sonic Frontiers is the brand new entry into the long-running cult series. 2022 looks to be a great year for Sonic fans, with the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie releasing in cinemas, and now a game to follow in the holiday season. We haven’t seen too much yet, only really a short announcement trailer, but we do know when to expect the game, and some info on gameplay.

It’s likely that we’ll hear more on Sonic Frontiers very soon, what with the release date coming up. In the meantime, we’ve collected everything we know about the game. From the release date, to details on the characters and setting featured in the game.

This Sonic Frontiers guide will be regularly updated when new info is released by Sega, and if rumours or leaks occur. Read on to learn everything we know so far about Sonic Frontiers.

Latest news

We’re still a little ways off from the release of Sonic Frontiers. As we inch closer to launch, we’ll likely hear more from Sega. Each time we do, we’ll list the latest news below. Take a look to stay up to date.

Release date

We expect that the release date for Sonic Frontiers is the main reason you’re here. The good news is that Sonic Frontiers will release Holiday 2022. The bad news is that we don’t have a specific date yet. Stay tuned for updates.

Characters

So far, we have only seen one trailer for Sonic Frontiers (which you can view below). In it, we only really see Sonic, but we do hear the voice of Amy as well. Other than that, we have yet to see any of Sonic’s friends or enemies appear in Sonic Frontiers. We’ll likely hear more very soon.

Setting

Sonic Frontiers is set on Starfall Islands. These are described as follows on the official website for Sonic Frontiers:

‘landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!’

As you can see in the trailer and screenshots in this article, Starfall Islands is quite unlike any other Sonic setting. It shares a similar vibe to Breath of the Wild, with a more naturalistic and serene colour palette. What we do know is that the game will feature open world sections. Large open spaces for Sonic to speed around in.

When will we hear more?

Sonic Frontiers was announced at The Game Awards in 2021. Since then, we haven’t heard much except the odd developer comment and rumour. As reported by Nintendo Life (April 30), Sonic The Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski talked about news concerning Sonic Frontiers in a “Sonic Official” stream from April 29:

“We don’t have news on Frontiers today, but don’t worry… soon. Still set to come out this holiday, we will have news for you this year don’t worry,” said Chrzanowski.

Given that Holiday 2022 is only a few months away at this point, hopefully we will hear more on Sonic Frontiers very soon indeed. It would certainly be good to see some gameplay before the official release date is revealed.

Trailer

As we mentioned previously, there has only been one trailer released for Sonic Frontiers so far. It is very much an announcement trailer, holding back gameplay and instead focusing on the new setting. Sonic can be seen racing around Starfall Islands, and facing down giant enemies. Check the trailer out above.

Is it open world?

Sonic Frontiers does indeed look to be open-world, at least in part. Sega is calling it ‘open-zone,’ which hints towards larger, more open levels than in something like Sonic Forces.

That’s all we know so far about Sonic Frontiers. It looks to be taking the series in a new direction, with wide open spaces and naturalistic, dreamy vistas. When new info is released, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, check out our article covering the new Sonic Origins collection.