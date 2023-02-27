‘Sons of the Forest’: how to turn on Peaceful Mode

Sons of the Forest is a brand new survival horror experience that builds upon its predecessor in smart ways. It can be played in co-op, and can be seriously scary at times, what with the trees often hiding dangerous monsters and other nightmares. It can all be a bit much at times, especially for those focusing on exploring and crafting.

Peaceful Mode can be used to make things a bit less scary, as it removes the majority of threats from the game. You’ll be able to explore, craft and build structures at your leisure, without having to worry about cannibals and mutants.

Here’s how to enable Peaceful Mode in Sons of the Forest, and exactly what it does.

What is Peaceful Mode?

Peaceful Mode is technically a difficulty setting. It can be chosen when starting out in Sons of the Forest, and significantly lessens enemy spawns. All cannibals and mutant enemies are removed from the game, however there are some threats that will remain. For one, animals will still pepper the map, some of which will be hostile towards you. Progression is still tied to bosses, so these can still be triggered, and must be faced at certain points while playing.

Generally, you’ll have a much easier experience in Peaceful Mode, but not one completely devoid of danger.

How to enable Peaceful Mode in Sons of the Forest

Peaceful Mode can only be selected when starting a new game in Sons of the Forest. You cannot change your difficulty later on. Just select Peaceful Mode after choosing ‘New Game’.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Peaceful Mode in Sons of the Forest. Elsewhere in gaming, J.K. Simmons has been confirmed to star in the long-awaited Baldur’s Gate 3, which has now received a confirmed release date.