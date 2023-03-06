If you’re looking to get ahead in Sons of the Forest, you’ll want to get your hands on the Rebreather. The island you’ll slowly make your way around is huge on the surface, but below the water there’s a host of other locations in deep water that you can only explore – and let’s face it, loot – with the aid of the rebreather to let you breath for longer.

In addition, if you want to find the shovel – essential for long-term progression – then you’re going to need to get your hands on this breathing apparatus. Here’s how to get the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest.

How to get the Rebreather in ‘Sons of the Forest’

The Rebreather is on the Northern side of the map in a small cave that can be accessed near the beach. There’s a sealed cliff-side entrance that is boarded-up and you’ll need to break down the boards with a weapon to get access. If you crash on the north-west side of the island, you’ll spawn right next to this cave, meaning you can get the rebreather within the opening hour if you’re brave enough to run past the disfigured horrors that dwell within the cave.

It’s dark in the cave, so you might want to bring along the flashlight for some more light. If not, you can get through with flares and your windproof lighter, but don’t be too surprised when the body-horror creatures shamble out of the darkness. They’re tough to kill, and if you’re playing solo you’ll want to keep moving with the aim of bypassing them, to save yourself supplies.

When you get a choice, head down the lower passage until you see a path leading down towards the water. Continue past this and you’ll see some more nasty mutants – you can fight ‘em, you can sneak past ‘em, you choose – and after this you’ll spot some life jackets on the ground. This means you’re going in the right direction. When you get a chance, take a right turn and you’ll enter a large chamber with a light source and a huge pool of water.

Do not jump into the water. It’s a temptation for any gamer to hop into a huge pool of water whenever you get the chance, but there’s a giant mutant shark in there and it would be happy to maul you given half the chance.

Pick your way around the side of the chamber and you’ll find the Rebreather on some rock right near the water.

Getting out of the Rebreather cave

Remember the giant mutant shark? Don’t worry, if you’re following the guide in real-time you’re looking right at them. The good news is that getting out is a short swim away, the bad news is that to get out you’re going to need to kill that shark. If you have a pistol or shotgun then you should just shoot the shark with this, if not you’re going to have to hit it with spears. This is a lot of work, and you might need to reclaim spears from the shark by crouching near the water and mashing the interact button (E by default) as it swims by.

Once the shark is dead, hop into the pool and swim downwards to find the underwater passage. Follow the tunnel closely – be careful not to get lost when it bends around on itself – and you’ll emerge a little way away from the beach.

That’s how to get the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest. For more on the game be sure to check out our guides on using the GPS Locator, and befriending Virginia as a Companion.

Elsewhere, in a community Q&A answered by Sons of the Forest developers Endnight Games, the developer of the survival success story has hinted at a few plans for the game’s path to 1.0 release.