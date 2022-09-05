‘Splatoon 3’ — Do you need Nintendo Online to play?

Splatoon 3 brings even more third-person ink-filled action for players to enjoy this year. It looks to be a promising sequel in a beloved Nintendo franchise, one that has certainly made its mark since launching. There are new maps, weapons and characters this time around, as well as a new single player campaign to work through.

While it may not seem like much of an upgrade at first glance, Splatoon 3 is packed with new content, as well as new twists on fan favourites. We’ll have to wait and see how it ranks among its predecessors, but things are looking great so far.

So, the question on everyone’s lips right now, do you need a Nintendo Online subscription to play Splatoon 3? Let’s find out!

Do you need Nintendo Online to play Splatoon 3?

You will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Splatoon 3’s online modes. This includes any competitive and co-op multiplayer that sees matchmaking with other players. Splatoon 3 does have single player modes too, which you will not need a Nintendo Online subscription for. Splatoon 3 is very much an online-focused game like its predecessors. There are modes you can enjoy on your own, but if you want to play online you will need an online membership.

Here’s a quote taken from the game’s official store page:

“Any online play modes require a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online. To use online services, you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the related agreement.”

It’s unclear just how extensive the single player options will be in Splatoon 3. Even with a short campaign, it likely isn’t worth picking up unless you plan to have an active Nintendo Online membership. We’ll update once we have our hands on the game, and can advise on the offline experience.

That’s all you need to know about playing Splatoon 3 online, and whether you’ll need to pay for a Nintendo Switch Online membership. To learn more about the game, check out our article on everything you need to know about Splatoon 3 before launch.

