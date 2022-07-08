‘Splatoon 3’ release date, gameplay and everything we know so far

Splatoon 3 was announced a while back, and despite having a firm release date towards the end of this year, we haven’t seen too much on the game. So far, we’ve seen Turf War gameplay, a look at the singleplayer campaign, and been given a taste as to the size and scope of the hub world.

READ MORE: The best games of 2022 so far

There’s a lot to enjoy from we’ve seen of Splatoon 3 so far, and as we edge closer to launch, Nintendo will likely show off more and more. For now, there’s plenty of trailers, and even a Splatoon 3-themed Switch to take a look at.

To make sure you’re up to date with everything we know about Splatoon 3 so far, we’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest news. As new info is released, we’ll add it here, so that you can check out new trailers, gameplay and more before release day. Here’s what we know.

Latest news

Advertisement

Here’s the latest news on Splatoon 3. As new details are released, you’ll find them here:

Splatoon 3 release date

Splatoon 3 will launch September 9, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. This release date was revealed during the Nintendo Direct that aired back in April. The reveal came bundled with our first extended look at gameplay.

Singleplayer campaign

Splatoon 3 will feature a full singleplayer campaign at launch. It’s called ‘Return of the Mammalians,’ and is set in Alterna. We don’t know much about it just yet, only that it will be a more significant mode than the singleplayer content featured in the past games.

Recently, we saw some screenshots of the campaign, posted on the game’s official Japanese Twitter account. They mostly show off large, open spaces filled with floating debris. You can check out the screenshots below:

Advertisement

Platforms

Splatoon 3 is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. This is the only platform that it will be releasing on. This is unlikely to change, unless Nintendo decides to drop a new console anytime soon. Splatoon is a Nintendo IP, meaning that so far, it has only released on Nintendo consoles.

Trailers

We’ve had four main trailers for Splatoon 3. The first was simply an announcement, with little more than some cinematic, and a look at new areas. Then we received info on Salmon Run via an extended trailer. Return of the Mammalians was next, giving players a look at the new single player campaign. The most recent trailer showed off some gameplay. Turf War was the main focus here, with a large chunk of a match offered up uninterrupted. You can watch this trailer above. Keep an eye out for new weapons like the armoured crab tank.

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED

The announcement of a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch console was a welcomed surprise earlier this year. Both the dock and console are covered in graffiti. It comes with green and blue Joy-Con controllers too. This new OLED will launch August 26, just before the game comes out!

Something fresh is surfacing! The #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model #Splatoon3 Edition splashes down on 8/26! pic.twitter.com/dW4EoT7Rjs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2022

That’s all we know about Splatoon 3 so far. We’ll likely hear more on Splatoon 3 in the coming months. And thankfully there’s not too long to wait til launch.

In other gaming news, It’s been revealed that Square Enix weren’t initially sure how many games the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series would span.