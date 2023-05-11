Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers up five different Lightsaber Stances for players to try out. Each one offers a slightly different attacking and defending style, with one even throwing a blaster into the mix as well. Of course, you’ll have a favourite Stance based on personal preference, but is there an overall best Stance? We certainly think so.

Different Lightsaber Stances generally excel at different things. Depending on whether you’re facing down a boss, multiple droids, or ranged enemies, the Stance you’re using can really determine how difficult a battle is likely to be.

Here’s the best Stance to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, as well as some tips on some back up options that’ll thrive in boss battles, and other specific battles types.

What is the best Lightsaber Stance in ‘Star Wars Jedi Survivor’

For our money, the best Stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the Double-Bladed Lightsaber. There are a few reasons for this, namely because it offers the best defence against ranged attacks, and is great for fighting off multiple enemies at once. Upgrades will make blaster-deflecting seriously damaging to foes, and the Endless Hurricane combo is extremely fast if you can pull it off.

Against bosses, the Double-Bladed Lightsaber stacks up rather well. You have enough defence to weather strong attacks, and plenty of speed to dodge around the battlefield. The main thing that this option lacks is Power, which can mean slightly draw out boss fights.

This is why we recommend pairing the Double-Bladed Lightsaber with the Crossguard Lightsaber. This is the best choice for boss fights, as it allows you to do more damage to an enemy’s stagger meter per hit. Switching between these two Stances is the best option you have while playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

So there you have it, that’s the best Stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our guide on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mission List. This will allow you to see how far along in the story you are.

