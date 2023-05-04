Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s many planets and levels contain doors and obstacles that you won’t be able to get past the first time you encounter them. Green energy shield barriers can be found as early as the first mission, and you’ll need a special item to get past them. Generally, they’re hiding new areas to explore, especially on Koboh.

Thankfully, you’ll unlock the means to get past these green energy barriers by playing through the main story. Turns out, they can be pretty useful for traversal as well, given that they reset your jump once you pass through them.

Here’s how to get past green energy shield barriers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Note that we’ll be detailing major plot points in the main story, so if you want to avoid spoilers, just progress the story and you will eventually unlock what you need.

‘Star Wars Jedi Survivor’: how to get past green shield barriers

To get past green energy shield barriers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor you will need to progress the main story until you are searching for Pilgrim’s Sanctuary with Merrin on Jedha. This is around four hours in. Eventually, you will be looking for a character called Brother Armias. Once you have found them, a cutscene will play, in which Merrin will give you a charm.

Merrin’s Magicked Charm will allow you to dash through green energy barriers. In addition, dashing through one will reset your jumps, allowing you to continue platforming. Jedha is a great place where this is showcased, so make sure to check out the green barriers marked on your map.

So there you have it, that's how to get past green barriers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

