Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s mission list is comprised of six chapters in total. Each is broken down into subchapters, and of course, there are also plenty of side missions to take on as well. We won’t be covering those here, but will be detailing the main missions you’ll progress through while playing.

Whether you want to know how far through Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s story you are, or if you’re just curious as to how long the game is, you’ll find the full main mission list in this guide.

Here’s the Star Wars Jedi Survivor mission list, including all of the main chapters and subchapters.

‘Star Wars Jedi Survivor’ mission list

There are six main story chapters in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Be aware that some of these chapter titles could be considered spoilers, so if you’d rather experience it all for yourself, then look away now. Here’s the Star Wars Jedi Survivor mission list:

Chapter 1: The Heist, The Escape, Alone

The Heist, The Escape, Alone Chapter 2: Pyloon’s Saloon, The Key to Tanalorr, Fallen Jedi

Pyloon’s Saloon, The Key to Tanalorr, Fallen Jedi Chapter 3: A New Home, The Nightsister, Reunion, On the Trail

A New Home, The Nightsister, Reunion, On the Trail Chapter 4: The Hidden Path, Abyss Compass, The Lucrehulk, Freeing Zee

The Hidden Path, Abyss Compass, The Lucrehulk, Freeing Zee Chapter 5: Rayvis Defeated, Compass Acquired, Betrayal, Siege

Rayvis Defeated, Compass Acquired, Betrayal, Siege Chapter 6: Kata Akuna, Wrath, The Arrays, The Abyss, A New Path

So there you have it, those are the main chapters and missions in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on getting past green shield barriers. There’s also our look at unlocking the Crossguard Lightsaber.

