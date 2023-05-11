Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s main story will take you across six locations. Most of these are planets, and for the sake of simplicity, we’ll be calling them all planets for this list. Some of them will be familiar to Star Wars fans, while others are brand new creations featured for the first time in this game’s story.

This being Star Wars, you’re probably expecting to visit a good range of locales and biomes as you play through Star Wars Jedi Survivor. While there’s definitely less diversity than shown in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Survivor does have a good mix of planets to visit.

Here’s the Star Wars Jedi Survivor planet list, with a bit of information on each. Note that there will be spoilers in this guide, so if you don’t want to know where the story goes, then click away now.

‘Star Wars Jedi Survivor’ planets list

Here are the six main locations you’ll visit while playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Coruscant

Koboh

Jedha

Shattered Moon

Nova Garon

Tanalorr

The setting of much of the Prequel Trilogy, Coruscant is a city-planet that has been the galactic capital for millennia. In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, it’s the seat of power for the Empire.

Koboh

Koboh is the main hub world in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It’s home to Rambler’s Reach, where Greez runs Pyloon’s Saloon. It’s a rugged planet that was once the frontier of the Republic’s reach, but now sits as little more than a shadow on the edge of the Outer Rim.

Jedha

Jedha, known formerly as NiJedha, has long had a special significance for those who worship the Force. Now, it’s where the last Jedi archives are hidden, overseen by Cere.

Shattered Moon

The orbiting moon of Koboh hangs above the planet, having been damaged in some past disaster. Huge chunks of crust and mantle spew from the moon’s surface, and it’s said that pieces of it once crashed down onto Koboh.

Nova Garon

Hidden amongst a dense cluster of stellar crystals, the ISB manages to operate both a clandestine listening-station and a fully-armed Imperial staging area. Expect giant blue crystals, and heavy Imperial presence.

Tanalorr

Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s story pretty much focuses on the search for Tanalorr. It’s a planet hidden behind a huge electrical anomaly called The Abyss. It was discovered during the High Republic era, and from the start of the game, is hoped to be a possible refuge from the Empire, and new home for the Hidden Path.

Those are all of the main planets you'll visit while playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

