‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ release date, trailer and everything we know so far

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis, as he fights across the galaxy trying to keep the Jedi way alive. Hunted by Inquisitors, and growing more powerful in the Force by the day, he sets off on a new journey to reignite rebellion against the Empire, and the Sith.

EA announced the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Star Wars Celebration 2022. Not too much was shown besides a short teaser trailer, but we do have a new release date to tide us over. Surprisingly, it seems that we don’t have all that long to wait.

In the teaser, we see a new character suspended in a Bacta Tank, Cal duelling with a hooded Sith, and plenty of marching Stormtroopers. To keep you up to date with all of the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor info released so far, we’ve put together this guide. As new details are given, we’ll update this page.

Latest News

Advertisement

As new info is released on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we’ll list it below:

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ release date

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch April 28, 2023. This is following a six-week delay that was just announced by EA. This will be on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This will mark around four years since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, meaning the sequel has been in development for a while now.

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ trailers

The latest trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gives us our first proper look at gameplay. Check it out below:

The first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a pre-rendered cinematic trailer with no gameplay. What we do see is inquisitors continuing their hunt for remaining Jedi, as well as an older Cal discovering a character floating in a Bacta Tank. A hooded Sith is seen battling with Cal.

Advertisement

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ platforms

One thing to note about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is that it will only launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will not release on older-generation consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

During an interview with Star Wars.com, game director Stig Asmussen spoke about the possibilities that current-gen consoles offer the team at Respawn.

“So I think the biggest thing is ray tracing, or lighting. That’s allowing us to do real-time lighting, all the time, at a fidelity that’s well beyond anything that we’ve ever produced before. Since it’s real-time, we get to see the changes as we tweak the lights — immediately, essentially. That means that we have more time to polish, that means that we can iterate more, and we can get better results that feel more filmic.”

When is ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ set?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set five years after Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. The first game was set five years after Revenge of the Sith, meaning that the sequel will take place 10 years after the fall of the Jedi. This means it is nine years before A New Hope, and runs parallel to the events of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Not much is known about this period leading up to the training of Luke Skywalker, besides the fact that the Jedi are in hiding, with the few that are left running from Darth Vader’s Inquisitors.

We actually saw Vader at the end of Fallen Order, so it’s possible that he may return in this game. Regardless, it looks from the trailer like other Sith are busy hunting Cal.

That’s all we know so far about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We’ll likely hear more at some point this year, before it launches in April, 2023.

Elsewhere in gaming, Bethesda has confirmed that its upcoming vampire shooter Redfall will launch with Denuvo and require a “persistent online connection” to play, even within its single-player mode.